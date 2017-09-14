The entire cast and crew of the upcoming family entertainer, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, turned vegetarian during the shooting of a song, Jagrata, for the film. Rishi Kapoor is reportedly a big devotee of goddess Durga.

The entire cast and crew supposedly decided not to consume non-vegetarian food even at their houses for the remainder of the shooting. Director Sanjay Chhel was reportedly overwhelmed by this gesture. In order to thank them for this dedication, he treated them to a lavish meal after the shoot.

Director Sanjay Chel said, “My film is about Punjabis and Gujrati. Both cultures worship goddess Durga. It was a charged atmosphere on the sets when we shot the song.”

Presented by Bholenath Movies and Cinekorn Entertainment, the movie has been directed and written by Sanjay Chhel and produced by Bharat Patel and Kalapi Nagada. Patel Ki... is all set to release tomorrow.