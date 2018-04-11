Home Entertainment Hindi

Rohit Shetty working on the script for 'a lady Singham'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, maker of hit cop franchise 'Singham', revealed that he is working on a script for 'a lady Singham'.

Published: 11th April 2018 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2018 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Director Rohit Shetty (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, maker of hit cop franchise "Singham", revealed that he is working on a script for "a lady Singham".

Rohit, who launched animation series "Little Singham", in collaboration with Discovery Kids, Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Picturez here on Tuesday, said during the media interaction, that in wake of female empowerment and gender equality, soon there will be a female Singham movie.

"We are planning, it is being planned, we are working on the script for a lady Singham, just like we made 'Singham' and now are making 'Simmba'. It will take a lot of time, we are planning and working on creating an environment where there is a women character, who is also a cop, he said.

"The germ or thought is there to create this whole cop universe; we will make a film that will have a lady cop. And we will add a lady cop in our 'Little Singham' too," said Rohit.

Rohit has predominantly worked with Ajay Devgn, but currently he is busy shooting for "Simmba", which is an action comic drama featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

About collaborating with Ajay in future, he said: "There are so many franchises, 'Singham' and 'Golmaal', so we are planning which one to make, so definitely either one of them will be made, 'Singham' or 'Golmaal'. Maybe I will make something else with Ajay Devgn. Everything is in discussion phase right now."

About "Little Singham", Rohit said that it is something at a very different level. "There is a lot of aspiration value in 'Little Singham', especially for kids. The good thing about animation is that you can put everything in it, all your thoughts. The team has created something which is on different level, in terms of action, and kids will enjoy it. I am waiting for kids to see it and react."

"Little Singham", inspired by the Ajay Devgn hit film series "Singham", is an original kid's content series in India and will be aired in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu - on TV from April 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Singham Little Singham Ajay Devgn Simmba Ranveer Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp