Home Entertainment Hindi

'Kadvi Hawa' to be screened at Beijing International Film Festival

"Kadvi Hawa" is based on climate change and got a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards.

Published: 16th April 2018 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the Hindi movie Dark Wind (Kadvi Hawa)

By IANS

MUMBAI: National Award-winning filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda is looking forward to the Chinese premier of his drama film "Kadvi Hawa" at the Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF).

"Looking forward to the Chinese Premier of 'Kadvi Hawa' at BJIFF, honoured to Be shortlisted among the top 15 films competing for the 'Tiantan Award' from 659 entries from 71 countries, Congrats all Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tillotama Shome and Manish Mundra," Panda tweeted on Sunday.

The film is also in contention for the Titan Award, which inherits the values of "beauty in variety, harmony in diversity".

The eight-day film fest will commence on Tuesday and will conclude on April 22.

"Kadvi Hawa" is based on climate change. It also got a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kadvi Hawa Beijing International Film Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp