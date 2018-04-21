NEW DELHI: It seems model-turned-actor Milind Soman is all set to tie the knot with his partner Ankita Konwar today.

Pictures of the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies in Alibaug have surfaced on social media.

Soman's fellow runner Abhi Asha Mishra took to Instagram to share the photos as he wrote, "Mere YaarKi Shaadi Hai :)...#shadi #wedding"

Photo | Instagram

Another picture shows Ankita with mehendi in her hands as she poses with to-be husband.

Photo | Instagram

However, there has been no confirmation from either of the two.