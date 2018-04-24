NEW DELHI: Bollywood's leading lady, Deepika Padukone has yet again surpassed her achievements and graced the cover of TINGS London.

After becoming the only Indian actress to feature on TIME's 100 influential people in the world, the 'Padmavati' of Bollywood has secured the place on one of the most prestigious publication.

Within a very short span of time, Padukone has carved a space for herself globally. Termed as the 'Queen of 100 crores' club, the actress holds the most number of films under this club.

Her most recent outing, 'Padmaavat' clocked over 300-crores at the box office.

Not just in acting, Padukone is also a known face at various social causes. She became the first actress to publicly address the condition of mental illness and her suffering from depression.

The actress currently has been working towards creating awareness and supporting mental illness with her NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF).