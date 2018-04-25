SATARA: A fire broke out on the sets of Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari' at a village in Maharashtra's Satara district today, police said.

The fire was brought under control, a Satara Police control room official told PTI. Nobody was hurt, he added.

The shooting for the film is taking place at Pimpode Budruk village in Wai teshsil, around 30 km from Satara, he said.

Asked how the fire started, police said the shoot had a scene depicting a bomb explosion and apparently some embers fell on set material in the vicinity.

The film's unit has been shooting there for the climax and final portions of the film with Akshay Kumar, who had left the spot for the day after completing the shoot, police said.

The film is being jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment.

There has been no word so far from either Akshay Kumar or the film makers about today's incident.

The film is a war drama inspired by the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897, where an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and is being directed by Anurag Singh.