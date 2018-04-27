Shilpa Rao credits her father for singing career

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Singer Shilpa Rao, known for hits like "Bulleya", "Tose naina" and "Manmarziyan", is thankful to her father for believing in her talent and supporting her.



"I come from Jamshedpur where the focus is on academics. There are certain ways of falling into line like studying in missionary school and all. Music was not taken seriously," Rao told IANS.



"The only person who did that for me was my father. He never saw it as a hobby. On the contrary, he saw it as something important. I understand that and resonate with now. But for him to have that foresight for me when I was a kid is a huge thing."



The "Phir kya hai gham" singer added: "He never bothered what anybody was saying in terms of what I do. He also brought me up in the same manner."



The singer was on a North America tour earlier this month with composer Pritam.

