Home Entertainment Hindi

My next song will make you cry: Rapper Badshah

The song features Aastha Gill and the video has been directed by Gurickk G. Maan.

Published: 29th April 2018 05:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rapper Badshah (Image Courtesy Twitter @Its_Badshah)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah, known for party numbers like "Abhi toh party shuru hui hai", "Mercy" and "Proper patola", says his next song will make people cry.

"My next song is going to be out next month. It features Aastha Gill and the video has been directed by Gurickk G. Maan. We don't know what's it called but it's so beautiful, you will cry. God bless us all," Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Singh, tweeted on Saturday.

This is not his first collaboration with Aastha. The two had previously joined hands for songs like "DJ waley babu", "Kareja kareja" and "Dhup chik".
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rapper Badshah Aditya Singh
More from this section

No one better than Rajkumar Hirani to direct 'Sanju': Arjun Kapoor

Just for Gags

‘I want to be the linkedin of cinema’

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple