Will be proud of Suhana when she's proud of herself: Shah Rukh Khan

Suhana, 18, shot for her maiden interview and magazine shoot for Vogue India's August 2018 issue. Shah Rukh unveiled the cover at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 here on Tuesday night.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he will be proud of his daughter Suhana Khan when she is proud of herself and the work she does.

Talking about the cover, he said: "I hope it is not taken as an entitlement because she happens to be Shah Rukh Khan's daughter but I hope it is seen as a responsibility that Suhana now has.

"And I think this is going to remove some of the entitlement she has because she happens to be my daughter. Insha Allah (God willing), she will work hard towards it."

The 52-year-old star says he has been gifted to be in the company of so many fantastic women and hopes his 18-year-old daughter can join in and be one of them someday.

"She is 18, she is lovely, sensitive, sweet and extremely shy but also extremely strong. And I just want to thank you all who were behind all this and for making her look so nice.

"I will be proud of her when she is proud of herself and the job that she does and Insha Allah, she will do that," he added.

The "Dilwale" star took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself holding the magazine cover.

"Holding her in my arms again thanks to Vogue. 'What imperfect carriers of love we are...' except when it comes to our children. So, sending you all my love and a big hug," he captioned the image.

Suhana's mother Gauri also shared a behind the scenes video in which the young star-to-be talks about the "coolest trait" she shares with her father.

"I don't think it's cool, but we're both shy," said Suhana, who is seen flaunting multiple uber stylish looks.

Shah Rukh's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar too, shared the magazine cover and said his heart is full of pride.

"She is stunning, soulful and a bona fide talent! Welcome to the spotlight my darling! Even in its harshest moments, it will envelope you with immense love and thank you for never calling me uncle," Karan tweeted.

