Delhi Art Gallery's latest show is a retrospective of artist Madhvi Parekh's works

'Madhvi Parekh: The Curious Seeker' will capture Parekh's evolution from an artist rooted in folk traditions to eventually branching out to create her own distinctive style.

Published: 02nd August 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Madhvi Parekh (Photo | File)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian contemporary artist Madhvi Parekh's dynamic artistic career will be the focus of a new exhibition here.

'Madhvi Parekh: The Curious Seeker', a career retrospective by Delhi Art Gallery (DAG), will capture Parekh's evolution from an artist rooted in folk traditions to eventually branching out to create her own distinctive style.

The retrospective, that aims to create a dialogue to understand, contextualise and place the artist's contribution within the larger context of Indian modern art, will feature iconic works created during her illustrious career spanning over five decades, organisers said.

Among the exhibits that are representative of every phase of her artistic journey, will be rare drawings and paintings from the 1960s, when the influence of Swiss-German artist Paul Klee's abstraction on her early work was evident.

"Given the solid representation of Madhvi Parekh's paintings from every decade, the exhibition allows viewers to see the continuity in her vision and focus," organisers said.

The retrospective will also be accompanied by the launch of an exhaustive book on the artist, containing essays and images providing readers with an understanding of Parekh's work.

The exhibition will be open to the public from August 11 and will be on display till October 27.

Madhvi Parekh Delhi Art Gallery

