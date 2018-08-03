Home Entertainment Hindi

I mostly like to shoot at real locations: Nitesh Tiwari

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari of "Dangal" fame lets stories take him to the place of shooting but says he mostly likes to shoot at real locations.

His films as a director and writer mostly tell the stories of characters that are close to reality.

Asked about the choice of shooting location, Tiwari told IANS: "I don't make a conscious decision that this is where I want to shoot. I like stories to take me (to the location) and I mostly like to shoot in real locations. That's the kind of filmmaker I am."

"So whatever the story demands, I try to keep it as real as possible unless there are certain situations that can't be done in real life. As far as possible, I would like to shoot in real locations. I wouldn't like to restrict myself to a particular place," added the director of "Bhoothnath Returns".

Filmmaking is clearly his passion. But he has more.

"I love to watch a lot of movies...all kinds of films. I also love to spend time with my family," said Tiwari, whose wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is also a director.

He finds a lot of films inspiring. So, is he open to adaptations?

"Why not? If there is something really interesting, then why not because stories are meant to be told," he shared.

Meanwhile, his campaign of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) is being lauded for being relevant.

