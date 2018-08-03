Tough to make biopic when subject's story is known: 'Gul Makai' director

By IANS

MUMBAI: Making a biopic on a person whose life's story is out in the public, is tough, says tough, says Amjad Khan, who is directing "Gul Makai" -- a film on the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

On the challenges he faced to make "Gul Makai", Khan told IANS here: "I would say it is tough to make a biopic when people know the main story of an individual that I am making a film on. After Malala was attacked, how she survived and continued her journey thereafter is known to people, because everything has been documented afterward.

"So, I started my story in the film with the back story of how the Taliban took control over Pakistan's Swat Valley and how that affected children of that area, including Malala."

Yousufzai was shot by Taliban terrorists for raising voice on the right to education of children, in October 2012. She survived and at the as a teenager, she won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Khan says he went through research for two years along with a Pakistani author before he finalised the script as he was quite extra cautious about everything.

"I have shown things exactly the way they happened, and yet it is not a documentary but a good watch. I had to find the balance as I had to be factually correct and at the same time entertain," he said.

Asked if he took the permission of Yousafzai or her family, Khan said: "No, I haven't. But I think she and her family know that an Indian film director is making a film about her. But yes, I wish to show her the film once it is releasing."

However, Khan has decided to donate the first day worldwide theatrical collection of the film to Malala Fund to support the cause of children education.

The film, featuring Reema Shaikh in the key role, also features Divya Dutta and late Om Puri in a pivotal role. It is releasing at the end of this year.