Home Entertainment Hindi

Tough to make biopic when subject's story is known: 'Gul Makai' director

Khan says he went through research for two years along with a Pakistani author before he finalised the script as he was quite extra cautious about everything.

Published: 03rd August 2018 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2018 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

With her memoir and film, Malala Yousafzai continues to inspire several lives. (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Making a biopic on a person whose life's story is out in the public, is tough, says tough, says Amjad Khan, who is directing "Gul Makai" -- a film on the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

On the challenges he faced to make "Gul Makai", Khan told IANS here: "I would say it is tough to make a biopic when people know the main story of an individual that I am making a film on. After Malala was attacked, how she survived and continued her journey thereafter is known to people, because everything has been documented afterward.

"So, I started my story in the film with the back story of how the Taliban took control over Pakistan's Swat Valley and how that affected children of that area, including Malala."

Yousufzai was shot by Taliban terrorists for raising voice on the right to education of children, in October 2012. She survived and at the as a teenager, she won the Nobel Peace Prize.

Khan says he went through research for two years along with a Pakistani author before he finalised the script as he was quite extra cautious about everything.

"I have shown things exactly the way they happened, and yet it is not a documentary but a good watch. I had to find the balance as I had to be factually correct and at the same time entertain," he said.

Asked if he took the permission of Yousafzai or her family, Khan said: "No, I haven't. But I think she and her family know that an Indian film director is making a film about her. But yes, I wish to show her the film once it is releasing."

However, Khan has decided to donate the first day worldwide theatrical collection of the film to Malala Fund to support the cause of children education.

The film, featuring Reema Shaikh in the key role, also features Divya Dutta and late Om Puri in a pivotal role. It is releasing at the end of this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gul Makai Amjad Khan Malala Yousafzai Malala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Artist Anitha Mohan has displayed 20 paintings at musuem auditorium paying homage to the Latvian woman who was murdered in Kovalam  Vincent Pulickal
Exhibition to remember Latvian tourist murdered in Kerala
Air India passenger planes are seen parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)
150 Air India passengers stranded at Mumbai Airport
Gallery
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release