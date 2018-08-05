Actor Riteish Deshmukh calls wife Genelia 'bestest' friend, tweets sweet message

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh described his wife and actress Genelia Deshmukh as his best friend, lifeline and strength on her 31st birthday on Sunday.

"Serendipity: Friendship Day meets birthday. Wishing my bestest friend, my strength, my lifeline, my 'Baiko' a very happy birthday. Loads of surprises in store before the day ends. Love you Genelia! And yes, every birthday you don't need to remind me that you are way younger than me!" Riteish, 39, tweeted on Sunday.

Genelia began her acting career with "Tujhe Meri Kasam", also starring Riteish, in 2003. She later established herself in Telugu cinema by acting in several films from 2003 to 2005.

In 2004, the actress appeared in her second Bollywood movie, "Masti", which she co-starred with Riteish.

Her breakthrough performance in 2008 was through the portrayal of the role of Aditi Mahant in the blockbuster movie "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na".

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, in November 2014. Their second son Rahyl Deshmukh was born in June 2016.

Other celebrities also used Twitter to wish Genelia. Here's what they tweeted:

Preity Zinta: Happy birthday to the sweetest, nicest and cutest girl Genelia! Loads of love always!

Jackky Bhagnani: Wishing Genelia 'vahini' (sister-in-law), a very happy birthday! May happiness, peace, love and joy follow you wherever you go. Have a great day.

Milap Zaveri: Happy birthday Genelia. May you have a wonderful day and year! Big hug.