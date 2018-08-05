Home Entertainment Hindi

Doing mainstream films is like going to office: Manoj Bajpayee

The actor says after gaining recognition in the commercial space he could have easily said no to indie projects but backing content-driven films was always his aim.

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee is often regarded as the face of independent films and the actor hopes indie cinema becomes a fashion in the country and make money.

"I just hope independent films make money. I want independent movies should become a fashion in this country. I could easily afford not to do independent films but it is my passion for good cinema that I do it and I always wanted to be on the path of content and quality," Bajpayee told PTI.

Though he leans more towards indie films, Bajpayee has acted in conventional Bollywood potboilers like "Veer Zaara", "Bewafaa", "Shootout at Wadala", "Tevar" among others.

The actor cites maintaining relationships as the reason he did commercial films.

"I have been part of many superhit films which could get me the chance to get into commercial zone. There is a conscious decision to do independent films."

Bajpayee, 49, likes coming back to indie films as he gets more opportunity to showcase his acting skills.

"I am not regularly part of commercial films. This year I did 'Baaghi 2' and 'Satyameva Jayate' and then I don't have any hardcore commercial films lined up. I keep a distance from it because I like what I do in independent cinema or middle of the road films."

For the"Aiyaary" actor, doing mainstream entertainers is like going to office.

"In commercial films things are conveyed easily and I don't get a chance to work on a character. Here it is like wear your costume, say your dialogues with conviction and get out."

"For me it is like going to office, which I don't like. Doing commercial films is like going to office, like a 9 to 5 (job), which I don't like it," he adds.

His next release is "Satyameva Jayate" that touches upon the topic of corruption and molestation.

Bajpayee says today common man is troubled all the time in real life and sadly not much is done to prevent these things.

"This is the very strong and essential issue of the time and they should make many more films so that the issue is addressed all the time."

He has teamed up with John Abraham after a gap of five years and on a lighter note Bajpayee says, he often asks the action star to pass him some luck.

"Whatever films he is doing they are working, he is a lucky guy. I tell him that he should give me some luck."

The film is set for Independence Day release.

