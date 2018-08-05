Home Entertainment Hindi

Honoured, lucky to work with Vishal Bhardwaj: Sunil Grover

Sunil will be seen playing the male lead in the film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan.

Actor Sunil Grover (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor Sunil Grover says he is honoured and feels lucky to have the opportunity to work with National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj in the upcoming film "Chhuriyaan".

Sunil took to Twitter on Saturday to wish Bhardwaj on his 53rd birthday and wrote: "Happy birthday Vishal Bhardwaj sir. May you stay happy, healthy and keep entertaining the world with your cinematic, musical and writing brilliance. I feel so honoured and lucky to know you personally and to have the opportunity to work with you. May you live long!"

 

Other details related to "Chhuriyaan" are still under wraps.

Sanya, who gained recognition with superstar Aamir Khan starrer "Dangal", has already finished shooting for "Badhaai Ho" opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Radhika made her acting debut with the small screen show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi".

