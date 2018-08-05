Home Entertainment Hindi

I feel lucky to have survived: Prateik Babbar on Bollywood journey, drug addiction

A string of flops and his addiction to drugs had a damaging effect on his career but as he has overcome all these setbacks, Prateik believes he is a survivor and is a more evolved person now.

Published: 05th August 2018 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Prateik Babbar | Facebook

By PTI

MUMBAI: Prateik Babbar started out in Bollywood as a promising young performer and despite being lost in the middle, the actor is still raring to go.

The actor completes a decade in the industry this year and reflecting back, he says it was a roller-coaster ride with its own share of ups and downs.

"It has been fair bit of struggle, fair bit of celebration. Everyone has some sort of struggle. This is my struggle but I never gave up. The hunger helped me, I am hungry for work so I am here," Prateik told PTI in an interview.

"I have realised acting is my heartbeat and my lifeline. It's been one hell of a roller-coaster ride. I am very fortunate for this phase I am in. I am grateful that I am here today and no looking back anymore. I am ready to go, hungry and passionate and positive and I am more confident now," he adds.

He was among those rare breeds of actors who bagged a Filmfare Award for their debut film after he starred in 2008's "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na", alongside another debutante Imran Khan.

A string of flops and his addiction to drugs had a damaging effect on his career but as he has overcome all these setbacks, Prateik believes he is a survivor and is a more evolved person now.

"Unfortunately, I was enslaved into all the wrong habits, so I couldn't communicate and express. I didn't have the mindset and resources. I actually started acting upon it in 2016 after my grandmother passed away."

"I had a very tough time with my drug abuse phase I feel lucky to have survived. I realised that I need to come clean so that I get right positive thoughts and act upon it," he says.

In his bid to resurrect his career, the actor approached his industry friends for work but they turned their back on him.

Prateik says facing rejection was "heart-breaking" and "demotivating" but he was hopeful to get work.

"I knew I had to be seen. I tried all avenues and reached out to sort of all people. I wanted to work be it theatre, that was done on a small scale or short films."

"I worked for absolutely no money because I was worried about people forgetting me. It was a gradual process. I was making an effort to get back to the game. I really wanted to get back and the hunger has made me reach here. I don't want to lose it now."

There have been instances in Bollywood when people have rescued one of their own but Prateik says that was not the case with him.

"The industry supports and stands by everyone. Everybody stood by me as a sweet kid, like Smita's ji son and Raj ji's son but nobody stood by me when it came to work."

"Nobody was ready to work with me. I didn't have the capacity to work. In terms of pushing me for work or saying 'Take him for a film,' that did not happen. It was my own battle," he says.

The actor's latest release is Anubhav Sinha's "Mulk", alongside Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu.

In the film, he plays Shahid Mohammad, a misguided youth whose actions lead to devastating consequences for his family.

"Shahid is a misguided youth and it is very unfortunate that he falls into a vicious, dark trap, that leads him to terrorism. But in no way he is a negative character as he doesn't want to be a terrorist. There is uncertainty and confusion. It is unfortunate circumstances that he gets trapped into," he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bollywood Prateik Babbar actor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta