Instagram and Twitter pours in wishes as Kajol turns 44

Fans filled Instagram and Twitter with wishes for Kajol's 44th birthday.

Published: 05th August 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kajol Devgn. (Twitter Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As Bollywood star, Kajol is ringing in her 44th birthday on Sunday, a host of celebrities extended birthday greetings to the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star.

Fashion designer and Kajol's longtime friend Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to wish his 'gorgeous' friend, writing, "Years of knowing each other and working together and being friends ... and many happy moments of laughter and joy ... birthday girl .. gorgeous @kajol wonderful always @kajol #beautiful in @mmalhotraworld."

Malhotra shared a picture with the birthday girl where she can be seen wearing a beautiful grey saree.

Kajol's younger sister and actress Tanisha Mukerji also shared an adorable childhood picture of the two and wrote:

Happy birthday kadz! Here’s to u never making a normal expression In any of our baby pics ! Love u like mad. Cos that’s what we are! Forever love ! And all the best for Helicopter Eela trailer launch baby !!! You r going to Rock #helicoptereela@KajolAtUN pic.twitter.com/BHR0nTmYBe

Her fans also took to Twitter to extend their birthday wishes.

A fan wrote:

Uploading a collage of Kajol's wonderful picture, another fan wrote:

5th August 2018
I am so grateful to have you as my idol, you're such a fabulous idol
HAPPY 44th BIRTHDAY QUEEN KAJOL
May your life be full of laugh, love, joy and happiness
I U hameshaa forever @KajolAtUN#Kajol#HappyBirthdayKajol pic.twitter.com/66OgQT3zHG

Happy birthday @KajolAtUN Wishing you happiness, success and joy in all you do

You are a true inspiration...a successful career, devoted wife & mother and a genuine & true friend to @iamsrk - which means you have my love and respect always! #HappyBirthdayKajol pic.twitter.com/1X79vKy4A9

On the work front, Kajol is all set to return to the big screen after a year with 'Helicopter Eela.' Produced by her husband, Ajay Devgn, the film will see Kajol playing the role of a single mother, who is also an aspiring singer.

ALSO READ | Kajol launches trailer of her new movie 'Helicopter Eela' on her birthday

Also starring National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia, and Tota Roy Chowdhary, the movie will hit the big screens on September 7.

