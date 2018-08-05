Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajol launches trailer of her new movie 'Helicopter Eela' on her birthday

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kajol released the trailer of her upcoming film "Helicopter Eela" on her 44th birthday on Sunday.

"Helicopter Eela' trailer is here! Film will be everywhere on September 7," Kajol tweeted along with the link to the trailer.

 

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, "Helicopter Eela" will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd.

Celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Preity Zinta and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji took to Twitter to wish her.

Rishi Kapoor: Wish you a very happy birthday. Lots of love and blessings! Please say hi to mom. Have neither met her nor worked with her since eons. Love to the family.

Tanishaa Mukerji: Happy birthday kadz! Here's to you never making a normal expression in any of our baby pictures! Love you like mad. Because that's what we are! Forever love! And all the best for 'Helicopter Eela' trailer launch baby! You are going to rock.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Happy happiest Kajol. More power to you.... Wish you lots of happiness and love. Have an amazing year.

Preity Zinta: Happy birthday to the super talented and super mad Kajol. Loads of love always! Happy birthday Kajol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Helicopter Eela Riddhi Sen Kajol Bollywood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta