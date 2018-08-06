I don't need to explain or defend my relationships: Priyanka Chopra

Home Entertainment Hindi

The 36-year-old actor said she does not feel the need to give an explanation about her relationships to anyone.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted together on Fourth of July. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Priyanka Chopra's engagement rumours with boyfriend Nick Jonas make headlines, the actor today said her personal life is not for "public consumption".

"My personal life is not for public consumption. 90 per cent of my life is for public consumption but 10 per cent is for me. I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, friendship, my relationships are things I don't think I need to defend or explain it to anyone. I am not running for the Office, so I don't think I need to give explanations," Priyanka said.

The actor was speaking at an interactive session titled 'Challenging the Status Quo & Forging New Paths' organised Jointly by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Yes bank.

Reports of Priyanka getting engaged to Nick started doing the rounds after she opted out of Salman Khan's "Bharat" and director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar dropped a hint that she left the film because of a "very special reason", which she told the makers in the "Nick of time".

Over the last two months, the 25-year-old singer and the "Quantico" star have been spotted on several outings, including a dinner date in New York City and a "Beauty and the Beast" Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

While Nick introduced Priyanka to his family during the wedding of his cousin, the former Miss World was accompanied by the singer to India where they met her mother Madhu Chopra.

Last night, Priyanka also attended Nick's concert in Singapore.

