Pankaj Tripathi joins Kartik Aaryan's 'Luka Chuppi'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has come board for Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer "Luka Chuppi" where he will be seen playing an estate agent from Mathura.

After Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj is the latest entrant in the Maddock Films backed rom-com.

"My character is a man with a different sense of humour and whenever the story gets too complicated, he has some contribution to make," Tripathi said in a statement.

A still from 'Luka Chuppi' (Photo | Twitter)

"So far, the audience has only seen me playing simple, sober and desi characters.

This time you will see me wearing colourful clothes and I even have highlights in my hair," he added.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said Tripathi has an "endearing and ridiculous sense of humour" which was perfect for the fim.

"In Luka Chuppi he plays an estate agent from Mathura who owns an agency called Baby Doll, which is right opposite a sari shop because he is a bachelor looking for his life partner," Vijan added.

Tripathi is reuniting with his on-screen daughter from "Bareilly Ki Barfi", Kriti, and said he shares a great bond with the actor. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.