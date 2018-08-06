Twitter wants 'Prime Minister' Swara Bhasker to resign, but for what?

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Twitter user created a new account named 'Prime Minister Swara Bhaskar' (@ReallyPMSwara) and her fans are losing control over it. The bio of the page read as 'Honorary Prime Minister of India. Parody account.'

From speaking her mind out to playing bold roles in Bollywood movies, the star has been far from shy. The star is a professional in taking on her trolls and has no qualms in raising her voice against social crimes, and questioning the government for the lack of corrective and preventive action.

When she urged her 'Veere Di Wedding' co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor to join the placard protests online against the rape and murder of the eight-year-old Kathua girl, right-wing trolls slandered her and even tried boycotting the film. Last month, more than 42 girls were raped in a state-run shelter home in Bihar. Following this, trolls demanded why Bhasker and her Bollywood friends were silent this time.

Journalist @sardanarohit asked Bhasker: “In Bihar, 34 girls were raped. Why did no Bollywood star hold a placard-protest? Just asking.”

This has triggered a unique, satirical protest from Swara's fans and others who are 'reverse trolling' the actress. Swara is no stranger to trolling as she is quite vocal about the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

Swara retweeted a lot of tweets from the parody account, one of which reads, "PM @ReallySwara shared the stage with a fraudster, the nation wants that #SwaraMustResign."

The fraudster in the picture was mentioned for PNB scam accused Nirav Modi.

Another user tweeted, "Looks like I woke up in an alternate Twitter universe. Apparently, @ReallySwara has been PM for 4 yrs and failed to bring Ache Din. Whatever you guys say but plz give her 5 more yrs. 60 yrs of problems can't be solved in 5. She's trying her best, working 23hrs daily for the nation."

Complaining about her work trips, a user wrote, "PM @ReallySwara is again leaving India for a foreign tour despite so many burning problems back home. Jab jab desh pain mein, PM Swara plane mein. #SwaraMustResign."

Screenshot of the parody account of Swara Bhasker (Photo: Twitter)

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star replied hilariously to that tweet, writing, "I'm literally actually in Europe. #ironyofironies"

Mentioning Kareena Kapoor Khan as BJP Member of Parliament and Sonam Kapoor as Prime Minister of Pakistan, another hilarious tweet read, " BJP MP @KareenaOnline with PMO India @ReallySwara celebrating the birthday of PMO Pakistan @sonamakapoor in Islamabad. #SwaraMustResign."

Here are some more tweets:

1.

Rohit Sardana asking hard hitting questions to PM Swara Bhaskar, HM Sonam Kapoor, Bihar CM Richa Chadha https://t.co/vpUENmYu7M — Joy (@Joydas) August 4, 2018

2.

How do I know that @ReallySwara is really PM, if she hasn’t yet blamed Nehru? #SheMustResign — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) August 5, 2018

3.

4.

PM @ReallySwara must explain why did she provided visa to Lalit Modi on Humanitarian grounds? #SwaraMustResign pic.twitter.com/ArP8Igyj2F — Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) August 5, 2018

5.

PM @ReallySwara shared the stage with a fraudster, the nation wants that #SwaraMustResign pic.twitter.com/ZqfaUnM9ME — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 5, 2018

6.

It's really evil on part of @ReallySwara to steal Rs. 130,000 Cr. from the people of India and give to a friend who was 45,000 crore in debt.#SwaraMustResign — Dhiraj (@AAPlogical) August 5, 2018

(With inputs from online desk)