Anil-Sunita Kapoor give daughter Sonam #RelationshipGoals

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who recently got married to Anand S Ahuja, has revealed that she looks up to parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor for some major relationship goals.

Published: 07th August 2018 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor, the 'Fanney Khan' star, who has completed 45 years of marriage with wife Sunita, had recently revealed, via a social media post, how their love story began. |Instagram

By ANI

The 'Veerey Di Wedding' star took to social media to share an adorable picture of Anil and Sunita and wrote alongside, "#relationshipgoals"

The 'Veerey Di Wedding' star took to social media to share an adorable picture of Anil and Sunita and wrote alongside, "#relationshipgoals"

The 'Fanney Khan' star, who has completed 45 years of marriage with wife Sunita, had recently revealed, via a social media post, how their love story began. Speaking candidly about his endearing love story to Humans of Bombay Anil spilled the beans about how it all started with a mere prank call.

The 61-year-old also talked about how he feels that they have just started dating, and how she motivates him to go to work every day.

On the professional front, the father-daughter duo is all set to come together on the silver screen in their next 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in pivotal roles.

