Home Entertainment Hindi

Story of 'Laila-Majnu' will never be old: Imtiaz Ali

Ali said through the story, he also wanted to understand why some people, who are criticised in their lifetime, acquire the status of saints.

Published: 07th August 2018 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Imtiaz Ali | Twitter

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is presenting his brother Sajid Ali's upcoming film "Laila Majnu", believes storytellers keep returning to the romantic tale because of its timelessness.

Ali said through the story, he also wanted to understand why some people, who are criticised in their lifetime, acquire the status of saints.

"Before 'Rockstar' was made almost ten years ago, I was making movies and I was very fascinated with the story of 'Laila Majnu' because I wondered 'why these people who are criticised, stoned, hated in their lives, have this status of saints in Sufi vision'.

The director said he kept writing the scenes from the story without even thinking that it would be a film someday.

"Lot of scenes got written and ten years later this film is out," Imtiaz, who has written the story, told reporters here at the trailer launch of the film.

The story of two lovers, who are separated by the society, has a certain overfamiliarity but that does not bother the filmmaker.

"Some stories live on forever. It is a timeless classic story. It has been made thousand times and it will be made again."

Sajid, who is making his debut with the film, said it has been a tough and long journey but he has had incredible support along the way.

Actors Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri play the lead characters in the film, which is scheduled for a September 7 release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imtiaz Ali Laila-Majnu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day