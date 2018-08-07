Story of 'Laila-Majnu' will never be old: Imtiaz Ali

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is presenting his brother Sajid Ali's upcoming film "Laila Majnu", believes storytellers keep returning to the romantic tale because of its timelessness.

Ali said through the story, he also wanted to understand why some people, who are criticised in their lifetime, acquire the status of saints.

"Before 'Rockstar' was made almost ten years ago, I was making movies and I was very fascinated with the story of 'Laila Majnu' because I wondered 'why these people who are criticised, stoned, hated in their lives, have this status of saints in Sufi vision'.

The director said he kept writing the scenes from the story without even thinking that it would be a film someday.

"Lot of scenes got written and ten years later this film is out," Imtiaz, who has written the story, told reporters here at the trailer launch of the film.

The story of two lovers, who are separated by the society, has a certain overfamiliarity but that does not bother the filmmaker.

"Some stories live on forever. It is a timeless classic story. It has been made thousand times and it will be made again."

Sajid, who is making his debut with the film, said it has been a tough and long journey but he has had incredible support along the way.

Actors Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri play the lead characters in the film, which is scheduled for a September 7 release.