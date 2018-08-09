Home Entertainment Hindi

Easier to experiment with debut film: 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik

The story of the film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, revolves around a ghost and a few people around her.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Amar Kaushik. (Photo: Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amar Kaushik, who will make his Bollywood directorial debut with the horror-comedy film "Stree", says it is easier for filmmakers to experiment with their first film as people are not aware of their signature style.

Asked why he chose this genre instead of a love story, Kaushik told IANS: "I think it is easier to experiment with my first film because here people do not know my signature (style) as a filmmaker. With success, people begin to fear to experiment, especially when they establish their style of cinema, build a steady audience who love to follow their work. Commercially that becomes tough to experiment."

">WATCH: 'Stree' official trailer

 

"Since this is my first film, I am taking a chance with a good script, a bunch of great actors to tell a story written by Raj and DK. If it falls flat on my face, I would learn from my mistake and move on. Having said that, I am confident that people will love our film," added the director.

The story of the film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, revolves around a ghost and a few people around her.

"There are people who do not prefer watching an out-and-out horror film. They get scared. But comedy is something that we all get entertained by so our film has the quirk to entertain you, and a little element of mystery and horror to thrill you," shared Kaushik.

"Stree" will release on August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amar Kaushik Stree Bollywood Rajkummar Rao Shraddha Kapoor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects