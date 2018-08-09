Easier to experiment with debut film: 'Stree' director Amar Kaushik

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amar Kaushik, who will make his Bollywood directorial debut with the horror-comedy film "Stree", says it is easier for filmmakers to experiment with their first film as people are not aware of their signature style.

Asked why he chose this genre instead of a love story, Kaushik told IANS: "I think it is easier to experiment with my first film because here people do not know my signature (style) as a filmmaker. With success, people begin to fear to experiment, especially when they establish their style of cinema, build a steady audience who love to follow their work. Commercially that becomes tough to experiment."

"Since this is my first film, I am taking a chance with a good script, a bunch of great actors to tell a story written by Raj and DK. If it falls flat on my face, I would learn from my mistake and move on. Having said that, I am confident that people will love our film," added the director.

The story of the film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, revolves around a ghost and a few people around her.

"There are people who do not prefer watching an out-and-out horror film. They get scared. But comedy is something that we all get entertained by so our film has the quirk to entertain you, and a little element of mystery and horror to thrill you," shared Kaushik.

"Stree" will release on August 31.