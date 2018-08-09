Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar announces next directorial venture; period drama 'Takht' boasts huge star-cast

Known for bringing together Bollywood's biggest stars, Takht has Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Jahnvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Published: 09th August 2018 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the movie 'Takht'. (Photo: Twitter)

By Online Desk

Karan Johar is back with his next directorial project, a Mughal period drama called 'Takht'. He took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal the poster and ensemble of the movie.

'Takht' which literally translates to 'throne' is a family drama about the struggle and battle for the throne, its succession and power as tweeted by Karan.

"An incredible story embedded in history...An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne... A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession...TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE..." he said.

Known for bringing together Bollywood's biggest stars, Takht has Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Jahnvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in major roles.

The stars too tweeted the poster of the movie and shared their excitement to be a part of Karan Johar's highly anticipated movie.

Ranveer Singh too announced his association with the movie and tweeted "Proud, excited & honoured to be a part of Karan Johar’S Multi-Starred historical magnum opus."

"Back where I begun.. to my roots! So so so so excited to be a part of this historical magnum opus! TAKHT! Directed by the one and ONLY!" tweeted Alia Bhatt.

Two years after his last directorial 'Ae-Dil hai Mushkil', director and producer Karan Johar, who is popular for his die-hard romantic movies is all set to helm a period drama- marking his first on a genre outside his comfort zone.

The screenplay written by Sumit Roy has dialogues penned by him and Hussain Haidry.

The movie will hit theatres in 2020.

