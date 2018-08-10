Home Entertainment Hindi

Being part of 'Takht' is big deal for me: Janhvi Kapoor

Karan Johar recently released a poster naming the cast of the upcoming 'Takht', which Janhvi Kapoor will be a part of.

Published: 10th August 2018 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her debut Hindi film "Dhadak" has said that being a part of multi-starrer historical magnus opus "Takht" is a big deal for her as she is just a newcomer in the industry.

Janhvi was interacting with the media at the success party of "Dhadak" along with the film's director Shashank Khiatan, producer Karan Johar, co-star Ishaan Khatter and sister Khushi Kapoor on Thursday here.

Asked about becoming a part of Karan's upcoming magnum opus "Takht", Janhvi said: "What can I say? I am still in shock. It hasn't sunk in yet. It's a big deal for me and I am so eternally grateful and feel so blessed that Karan (Johar) has allowed me to be part of this journey.

"I am so excited and hope to do a good job... I am just overwhelmed right now."

"Dhadak" which is the official adaptation of Marathi film "Sairat" has managed to collect around Rs 106 crore worldwide at the box-office.

Dhadak review: A terrible adaptation that rips the soul out of Sairat 

When asked how she felt about her debut film managing to touch such a staggering figure, late actress Sridevi's daughter said: "I am very happy and flattered.

"I hope that more people go, watch and like the film. Achieving the Rs 100 crore mark at the box-office means that lot of people have watched our film and showered their love upon our characters and the story..."

"I hope that we have affected people with our work so, I am very happy with the response that we have got so far. It is very special moment for us and it can't get bigger than this."

"Takht" will be an epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. It will be a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. More importantly "Takht" will be about war and love.

The period drama will have an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

The screenplay is by Sumit Roy and dialogues are written by Sumit Roy and Hussain Haidary.

It is being produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta and directed by Karan Johar. The film will release in 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Janhvi Kapoor Dhadak Khushi Kapoor Ishaan Khatter Karan Johar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi