Ekta Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha debate nepotism on Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Producer Ekta Kapoor is the latest celebrity to join the nepotism debate, saying not only star kids but outsiders should also be a given a chance in the industry.

Ekta, who is launching two new actors --Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri-- in her upcoming production "Laila Majnu", in the promotional events of the film has spoken about how she faced challenges to market her film with new faces.

WATCH TEASER:

In an Instagram post, Ekta once again talked about hiring "unknown talents who have no film legacy or star fathers or godfathers.

Ayesha, whose son Tiger made his Bollywood with "Heropanti" in 2014, shot back at Ekta, commenting, "It's not a sin to have a star father my dear! Hard work and talent is the same no matter what caste, creed or lineage!" Ekta, who is the daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra, argued that as a producer it is harder to make a film featuring outsiders.

"Not at all, ma'am! I have one, but you have to admit for a producer to sell market and turn around a film with newcomers is far tougher with no lineage attached ! This is no slight to any star kid least of all Tiger who is FANTASTIC! But a request to give other kids a chance too."

At the trailer launch of "Laila Majnu" Ekta was asked about her take on nepotism, which started with Kangana Ranaut calling out Karan Johar for promoting star kids.

"I don't do it. I don't agree that it is only film industry's problem because there is a whole world around it," Ekta had said.