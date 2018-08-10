'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' trailer released, triple the fun!

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' brings together veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

The trailer of the third installment in the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' franchise shows the 'Sholay' star as a drunkard who hallucinates about 'apsaras'. While Sunny embraces his 'dhai-kilo-ka-hath' image, Bobby romances Kriti Kharbanda in 90s style.

WATCH TRAILER:

The story takes the Deols to Gujarat where they pretend to be Gujaratis. The movie also has multiple cameos from various actors, including Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha.

Helmed by Navaniat Singh, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' will hit the big screens on August 31.