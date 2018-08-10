Home Entertainment Hindi

'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' trailer released, triple the fun!

Published: 10th August 2018 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

(Youtube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' brings together veteran actor Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

The trailer of the third installment in the 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' franchise shows the 'Sholay' star as a drunkard who hallucinates about 'apsaras'. While Sunny embraces his 'dhai-kilo-ka-hath' image, Bobby romances Kriti Kharbanda in 90s style.

WATCH TRAILER: 

The story takes the Deols to Gujarat where they pretend to be Gujaratis. The movie also has multiple cameos from various actors, including Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha.

Sunny Deol took to Twitter to unveil the trailer and wrote:

Helmed by Navaniat Singh, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' will hit the big screens on August 31.

TAGS
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Sunny Bobby Deol Bollywood movie

