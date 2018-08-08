Kriti Sanon poses with dead giraffe, netizens say distasteful

By Online Desk

Actor Kriti Sanon posed with a taxidermied giraffe in the magazine cover for Cosmopolitan India, August issue and is currently facing backlash by netizens over it.

Many animal rights activists have condemned the actor claiming that it was animal harassment, and demanded an apology from the actress.

Some of the comments on Cosmoindia's post. (Photo: Instagram)

The giraffe is used as a prop in the image and according to Cosmoindia, it is not hanging but floating in the air with balloons on its back. Cosmoindia said,"The giraffe featured here is floating (not hanging, heavens no!) with balloons on its back. An art installation, in what is possibly one of the eclectic yet most majestic mansions in the world."

The issue has become controversial as giraffe was recently put under the endangered species list as their numbers are fast declining in the wild due to rampant hunting.

After the uproar over the picture, Kriti clarified her stance and said, “It was a normal photoshoot in a palace kind of hotel in London; the decor was in the wildlife zone. It’s all fake. I am an animal lover.” The Quint reported.

The image was shot in London’s Aynhoe Park which is filled with various taxidermied animals as can be seen in the images on their Instagram handle.