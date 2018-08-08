Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon poses with dead giraffe, netizens say distasteful

Many animal rights activists have made a hue and cry over the matter, claiming that it was animal harassment, and also demanded an apology from the actress.

Published: 11th August 2018 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Kriti Sanon with the taxidermied giraffe. (Photo: Instagram/Cosmoindia)

By Online Desk

Actor Kriti Sanon posed with a taxidermied giraffe in the magazine cover for Cosmopolitan India, August issue and is currently facing backlash by netizens over it.

 

“I’m not someone who gets angry easily, but when I read about atrocities against women, it really upsets me.” Meet our cover girl @kritisanon being her candid self in our August issue.✨ PS: Aynhoe Park features taxidermy, hundreds of years old, most from museums. Taxidermy is the art of preserving an animal that died of natural causes, for academic purposes. The giraffe featured here is floating (not hanging, heavens no!) with balloons on its back. An art installation, in what is possibly one of the eclectic yet most majestic mansions in the world. PPS: Cosmo loves, no, is obsessed with animals. We were, possibly, the first magazine in India to ban the featuring of fur, three years ago. No animals were harmed before, during, or after this shoot. We may be guilty of watching too many puppy videos during work hours, though. Photograph: @andrewwoffinden; styling: @zunailimalik; hair: @aasifahmedofficial; makeup: @adrianjacobsofficial using @facescanada; location courtesy: @aynhoepark; production: @viennafilms Kriti is wearing - high neck top, @hm; pants, @431_88; stilettos, Red Label Collection, @bata.india; necklace: @swarovski #KritiSanon #OnlyInCosmo #CosmoIndia

A post shared by Cosmopolitan India (@cosmoindia) on

 

Many animal rights activists have condemned the actor claiming that it was animal harassment, and demanded an apology from the actress.

Some of the comments on Cosmoindia's post. (Photo: Instagram)

The giraffe is used as a prop in the image and according to Cosmoindia, it is not hanging but floating in the air with balloons on its back. Cosmoindia said,"The giraffe featured here is floating (not hanging, heavens no!) with balloons on its back. An art installation, in what is possibly one of the eclectic yet most majestic mansions in the world."

The issue has become controversial as giraffe was recently put under the endangered species list as their numbers are fast declining in the wild due to rampant hunting.

After the uproar over the picture, Kriti clarified her stance and said, “It was a normal photoshoot in a palace kind of hotel in London; the decor was in the wildlife zone. It’s all fake. I am an animal lover.” The Quint reported.

The image was shot in London’s Aynhoe Park which is filled with various taxidermied animals as can be seen in the images on their Instagram handle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kriti Sanon giraffe Cosmopolitan India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala