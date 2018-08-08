Kriti Sanon poses with dead giraffe, netizens say distasteful
Many animal rights activists have made a hue and cry over the matter, claiming that it was animal harassment, and also demanded an apology from the actress.
Published: 11th August 2018 06:05 PM | Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:35 PM | A+A A-
Actor Kriti Sanon posed with a taxidermied giraffe in the magazine cover for Cosmopolitan India, August issue and is currently facing backlash by netizens over it.
“I’m not someone who gets angry easily, but when I read about atrocities against women, it really upsets me.” Meet our cover girl @kritisanon being her candid self in our August issue.✨ PS: Aynhoe Park features taxidermy, hundreds of years old, most from museums. Taxidermy is the art of preserving an animal that died of natural causes, for academic purposes. The giraffe featured here is floating (not hanging, heavens no!) with balloons on its back. An art installation, in what is possibly one of the eclectic yet most majestic mansions in the world. PPS: Cosmo loves, no, is obsessed with animals. We were, possibly, the first magazine in India to ban the featuring of fur, three years ago. No animals were harmed before, during, or after this shoot. We may be guilty of watching too many puppy videos during work hours, though. Photograph: @andrewwoffinden; styling: @zunailimalik; hair: @aasifahmedofficial; makeup: @adrianjacobsofficial using @facescanada; location courtesy: @aynhoepark; production: @viennafilms Kriti is wearing - high neck top, @hm; pants, @431_88; stilettos, Red Label Collection, @bata.india; necklace: @swarovski #KritiSanon #OnlyInCosmo #CosmoIndia
The giraffe is used as a prop in the image and according to Cosmoindia, it is not hanging but floating in the air with balloons on its back. Cosmoindia said,"The giraffe featured here is floating (not hanging, heavens no!) with balloons on its back. An art installation, in what is possibly one of the eclectic yet most majestic mansions in the world."
The issue has become controversial as giraffe was recently put under the endangered species list as their numbers are fast declining in the wild due to rampant hunting.
After the uproar over the picture, Kriti clarified her stance and said, “It was a normal photoshoot in a palace kind of hotel in London; the decor was in the wildlife zone. It’s all fake. I am an animal lover.” The Quint reported.
The image was shot in London’s Aynhoe Park which is filled with various taxidermied animals as can be seen in the images on their Instagram handle.