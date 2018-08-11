Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan begins shooting for 'Bharat' in Malta

'Bharat's release brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 Blockbuster Hit, Sultan.

Salman Khan (File photo | AP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: After wrapping up the first schedule of 'Bharat' in Mumbai, Salman Khan begins the second schedule of the film in Malta.

One of the most anticipated films of 2019, 'Bharat' went on floors earlier last month and has already wrapped the first schedule in Mumbai.

After the Mumbai schedule, the team of 'Bharat' has already kick-started the second schedule in Malta.

The superstar took to social media to announce the beginning of second schedule saying, "Starting the shooting schedule of #Bharat in Malta, lovely country."

Director Ali Abbas Zafar earlier shared a sneak peek from the first schedule of the film which included a grand circus sequence featuring Salman Khan riding a motorbike amidst a fire ring.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani shot for the first schedule of Bharat which also included a song choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Disha Patani plays a trapeze artist in the film and will be seen doing some action sequences and daredevil stunts, including fire for the same.

The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hat-trick with Bharat after their last outing 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Salman Khan will yet again treat the audience on the festive season of Eid 2019 with the release of 'Bharat'.

The film will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Khan will be recreating his 'Karan-Arjun' look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods.

'Bharat' will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt.

Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

