Sonali Bendre shares heartwarming post on son's birthday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Sonali Bendre has an adorable wish for her "not-so-little" son Ranveer, who turns 13 today.

The 43-year-old, who is undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York, took to social media to share a clip with pictures of herself with her son. In the caption, she wrote that she misses him terribly as it is the first time that the actor is away from her son on his birthday.

Some really adorable pictures of the mother-son duo are featured in the short clip. From Ranveer's childhood to teenage, mom Sonali managed to put together an array of photos to wish her 'not-so-little-one.'

"Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact," Sonali wrote.

"I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug!," she added.

Sonali, in July, had taken to social media to release a statement, revealing that she had recently been diagnosed with high grade cancer.

The 43-year-old, who is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, said that she spends far less time getting dressed now.

"Because I don't have to fuss over my hair! Bald is beautiful. Find the positive. One day at a time," she added.

Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranveer. | Instagram

Post her diagnosis, the "Duplicate" actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.

Earlier, Sonali had shared a photograph with her friend Sussanne Khan clicked by actor Hrithik Roshan.

"This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and switch on the sunshine'," Sonali captioned the image.