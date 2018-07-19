Sonali Bendre shares heartwarming post on son's birthday
The 43-year-old, who is undergoing treatment for high-grade cancer in New York, took to social media to share a clip with pictures of herself with her son.
NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Sonali Bendre has an adorable wish for her "not-so-little" son Ranveer, who turns 13 today.
Some really adorable pictures of the mother-son duo are featured in the short clip. From Ranveer's childhood to teenage, mom Sonali managed to put together an array of photos to wish her 'not-so-little-one.'
"Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact," Sonali wrote.
Ranveeeeer! My sun, my moon, my stars, my sky... Okay, maybe I'm being a bit melodramatic, but your 13th birthday deserves this. Wow, you're a teenager now... Will need some time to wrap my head around that fact. I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug! @rockbehl
"I can't tell you enough how proud I am of you... Your wit, your humour, your strength, your kindness, and even your mischief. Happy happy birthday, my not-so-little one. It's the first one that we're not together... I miss you terribly. Lots and lots of love always and forever.... biiiiig hug!," she added.
Sonali, in July, had taken to social media to release a statement, revealing that she had recently been diagnosed with high grade cancer.
From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did. And so, when the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different. He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do! I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite. I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime
The 43-year-old, who is undergoing a metastatic cancer treatment in New York, said that she spends far less time getting dressed now.
"Because I don't have to fuss over my hair! Bald is beautiful. Find the positive. One day at a time," she added.
Post her diagnosis, the "Duplicate" actress is quite active on social media platforms and constantly gives updates about her health to the fans.
Earlier, Sonali had shared a photograph with her friend Sussanne Khan clicked by actor Hrithik Roshan.
"This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and switch on the sunshine'," Sonali captioned the image.