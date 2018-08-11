Home Entertainment Hindi

Thought of defecating in isolated area scary: Bhumi Pednekar

According to Bhumi, women are the worst sufferers of India's sanitation crisis.

Published: 11th August 2018 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Bhumi Pednekar | Instagram

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bhumi Pednekar's character in the critically acclaimed film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" was against the idea of open defecation and so is the actress in real life. She says it scares her to even think about putting up her clothes and sitting in the middle of nowhere and defecating.

According to Bhumi, women are the worst sufferers of India's sanitation crisis.

"I don't know the exact figure, but there are reports which show that in the areas where there is an absence of sanitary facilities, women often have to wait until dark to go to the toilet or to go to some isolated area for defecation due to which incidents of rape and molestation have been witnessed," Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

"I can't ever imagine putting up my clothes and sitting in the middle of nowhere and defecating. It scares me that by doing this, my life could be in danger as anything can happen. But there are women who have been doing this for a long time. Just imagine the risk that they are taking, it is shocking," she added.

The "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" actress is also against the concept of chargeable public toilets.

She said: "Access to toilets should be free for all. I don't know on what basis people are charged for using public toilets, but I feel using a toilet facility in a public area should be free of cost. It is a basic right."

"Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", which highlighted the issue of poor sanitation and women's security in rural India, completed a year on Saturday since its release.

"Through our film, I believe a lot of changes have been made. When I read the script of the film, I was shocked to see the fact that India accounts for 58 per cent of those who practice open defecation across the globe. But now, after the release of the film and through all the sanitation campaigns, there is a tremendous drop in ODF," said the 29-year-old.

However, she feels there is a long way to go.

"If we compare the standard of Indian public toilets with international sanitation facilities, trust me, we are far behind. If I have to travel in India by road, it becomes so difficult to find a toilet in a good condition.

"Our film was not about increasing the percentage of toilets in our country, the main objective was to change people's mindset as there are areas in our country where people find constructing a toilet at home impure due to which family members have to go outside to defecate.

"Impurity is not in the toilet, impurity lies in such mindsets," added the actress.

As a part of the sanitation-promoting film, the film's cast, including Akshay Kumar, has been talking about sanitation problem in India.

She also cited the repercussions which occur due to poor sanitation.

"Before doing a film, I never thought that sanitation could be a serious problem in our country, but I realised it is more grave than any other issue.

"People have died due to poor sanitation, girls have dropped out of schools due to lack of a toilet facility. Open defecation leads to the spread of harmful diseases."

Asked what's needed the most to improve the sanitation condition in India, Bhumi said: "Awareness and education are the best ways to fight the poor sanitation. There are regions where there is an issue of water crisis too. People of that region don't build toilets due to lack of availability of water, but there is a solution to that too."

"There are toilets which don't even need water, composting loos are the best answer to toilet crisis. So, what is needed is educating people.

"And nothing can solve the poor sanitation of our country unless there is behavioural change in people," Bhumi added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Open Defecation Free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
T Gopi disappointed to miss the Asian Games  
South Korean doctors hold free medical camp in Srinagar
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala