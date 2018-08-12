Home Entertainment Hindi

'Love Sonia' continues winning streak at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne

After the success of its premiere in UK, the Melbourne screening received a standing ovation as well.

Published: 12th August 2018 02:38 PM

A still from the movie 'Love Sonia'

By UNI

MUMBAI: Love Sonia continued it's winning streak with an opening night at Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne last night.

Director Tabrez Noorani was present with his leading ladies Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chaddha and Freida Pinto and was lauded for exposing the human trafficking nexus that spans continents.

The film which is a hard-hitting story of a 17-year-old girl who risks her life to rescue her sister from the sex trade is shot in India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

The film has a stronger ensemble cast including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass.

Noorani is introducing Mrunal Thakur as the lead character, as well as Riya Sisodiya.

Director Tabrez Noorani said, "It's exciting and such a privilege to bring Love Sonia to the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne.

We hope the movie resonates with audiences here as it has in London and I look forward to being able to interact with the audience here on the opening night."

Producer David Womark said, "Both Tabrez and myself are proud to have Love Sonia opening the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Ang Lee has said that when there is a strong woman character in a story--it always grabs him. We are very fortunate in Love Sonia to tell the powerful story of a strong woman's journey.''

Co-Producer Amar Butala said, "After a standing ovation in London, I am extremely happy that Love Sonia has opened another prestigious festival and has again been loved by the audience.

We are now gearing up after London and Melbourne to bring the film back home, to India.''

Love Sonia is scheduled to release in India in September.

