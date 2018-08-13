Home Entertainment Hindi

Aamir Khan congratulates Maharashtra village for winning 'Water Cup'

The Satyamev Jayate Water Cup is an annual competition organised by the Paani Foundation in which villages compete to do the best work in rainwater harvesting and watershed management.

Published: 13th August 2018 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan. (Photo: Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan has wished Takewadi Andhali, a village in Maharashtra for winning the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2018. He also wished all the participating villages across Maharashtra and said that everybody wins against drought.

Aamir, who is the founder of the Paani foundation, tweeted: "Thank you all for coming together for water, and giving all of us at Paani foundation so much confidence and inspiration to carry on this beautiful journey."

"Congratulations to Takewadi from Maan Taluka for winning the first prize in the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2018. Your work is truly inspirational! And congratulations to all the participating villages across Maharashtra... in the Water Cup everybody wins against drought," he added.

The Satyamev Jayate Water Cup is an annual competition organised by the Paani Foundation in which villages compete to do the best work in rainwater harvesting and watershed management. Every year Paani Foundation invites all villages from selected talukas to participate in the six-week long competition.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and other politicians like Minister for Water Conservation Ram Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray.

"And none of this would have been possible without our wonderful team! A big thank you to all our trainers, Taluka coordinators, district and zonal teams, production teams, our directors, our extremely supportive funders.... And the favourite member of our team Devendra Fadnavis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aamir Khan Takewadi Andhali Maharashtra drought

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless