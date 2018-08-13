No matter what the tide brings in, we have each other: Sussanne Khan to Sonali Bendre

By IANS

MUMBAI: A picture is worth a thousand words, and Sonali Bendre's latest photographs are proof that the actress has a strong support system in her close friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi, as she battles cancer.

Sussanne shared three photographs in which she is seen in warm and friendly shots with Sonali and Gayatri.

In an accompanying emotional post, Sussanne wrote: "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs and swim safely to the shore.

"I know for sure in a world filled with question marks, these have all my answers, and I definitely know how beautiful the future is going to be because I have them to share it with. My force field Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Oberoi. All for one, one for all."

Sonali is getting treated in New York, and has been receiving messages of support from film fraternity members and fans galore.