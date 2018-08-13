Home Entertainment Hindi

No matter what the tide brings in, we have each other: Sussanne Khan to Sonali Bendre

Sussanne shared three photographs in which she is seen in warm and friendly shots with Sonali and Gayatri.

Published: 14th August 2018 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sussanne Khan (L) with Sonali Bendre (Centre) and Gayatri Oberoi (Right). (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A picture is worth a thousand words, and Sonali Bendre's latest photographs are proof that the actress has a strong support system in her close friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi, as she battles cancer.

Sussanne shared three photographs in which she is seen in warm and friendly shots with Sonali and Gayatri.

In an accompanying emotional post, Sussanne wrote: "What I know for sure... I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs and swim safely to the shore.

"I know for sure in a world filled with question marks, these have all my answers, and I definitely know how beautiful the future is going to be because I have them to share it with. My force field Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Oberoi. All for one, one for all."

 

Sonali is getting treated in New York, and has been receiving messages of support from film fraternity members and fans galore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sussanne Khan Sonali Bendre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
California fire evacuees' dogs in shelters
50 years on, visitors still drawn to Beatles' Indian hideaway
Gallery
Sugarcane juice is the national drink of Pakistan. It is popularly known as “Roh” in the country. (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan Independence Day: Six things to know about the country
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend