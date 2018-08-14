Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone to get married in Italy?

By Online Desk

Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are considered to be one of the hottest couples in Bollywood right now.

The two reportedly grew close while shooting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick 'Ram Leela: Goliyon Ki Rasleela' and has been head over heels for each other ever since.

Proof ? Check out their adorable Instagram feed.

Filmfare reports that the two actors would be getting married on November 20th with 'very selective' guests being invited to the function.

The guest list reportedly contains only 30 names and the marriage will happen at Lake Como in Italy.

"Deepika so they want to keep their big day more of a private affair. They are looking forward to hosting grand receptions once they’re back in India post the wedding,” quotes Filmfare.

Though there hasn't been any official confirmation from either actor, actor Kabir Bedi's tweet on Tuesday kind of spilled the beans.

Bedi, wishing the couple a wonderful wedding also commented about the 'great locale in Italy'.

Deepika's Instagram story on Ranveer Singh's birthday:

Ranveer Singh, talking to at an event had said that he shares a relationship of mutual admiration with Deepika Padukone, who he says he is "blessed" to have in his life.

Dodging the question, Ranveer, who has never confirmed or denied a relationship with Deepika even as rumours have been around for some years, said: "It is a relationship of mutual admiration... I rate her very highly as an actor, and she doesn't."

"She says, 'You're just a ham'," he quipped, adding that she is "awesome" and that "there's a lot to learn from her as an artiste".

He acknowledged that his "Bajirao Mastani", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" and "Padmaavat" co-star has helped him become a "well-rounded human being" and that he is "blessed to have her in my life".

On a related note, actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli had tied the knot in Itay in December 2017.