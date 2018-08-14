We can hang on to and live with her memories, says Boney Kapoor on Sridevi's birth anniversary

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Remembering wife Sridevi on her 55th birth anniversary, Boney Kapoor today said that the void left by the actor could never be replaced, but her memories is something the family can live by.

Sridevi passed away on February 24 due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub in Dubai.

"Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with. She is with me, in my memories with my children," a teary-eyed Boney told reporters here.

"I feel the loss of her every second of my life, not just me even my children do. This is something that we have to live with. Unfortunately, she was snatched away from us sooner than anybody expected," he added.

The producer was in the capital, along with their daughters Janhvi and Khushi, for a retrospective on the veteran actor organised by the Films Division, Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

In the retrospective, Sridevi's films such as "Mom", "Lamhe", "English Vinglish", "Chandni" and "Sadma" will be open for showcase.

Boney thanked close friend and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who was the guest of honour, for organising the two-day programme.

"I thank the Government of India, I and B Ministry for giving this honour to my wife.

We are grateful and humbled by the kind of honour that has been bestowed on her by the ministry, by the Government of India and my friend Amar Singh ji," he said.

Boney said Sridevi may not be amongst her family and admirers today, but like a true artiste, the National Award-winning actor will continue to live throughout her legacy.

He praised the actor for her "remarkable journey" that was spread across different languages and spanned an almost 50 year-long career.

"She wanted to do a film in Bengali too. She was quite keen to do films in all the Indian languages," he said.

"I admire her sincerity, dedication and the understanding with which she played every character.

Her biggest USP was that she never tried to act but would disappear in a character," he added.

Reminiscing his love story with Sridevi, Boney said it took him 10-12 years to win her heart.

"I fell in love with her when I saw her for the first time on the screen. It was one sided love since the beginning. I chased her in the sense that I went to Chennai to sign her but unfortunately she was not available at that time. I was in awe of her, her work.

"The aura that she had created around as an actor was something that I admired.

Maybe, all these reasons contributed to me falling in head over heels for her," he said.

"My love story with Sridevi is an open book. Whatever matters of the heart that can be shared is all in the public domain. What is most close (about her) will remain in the heart. That's my support system for life," he added.

Boney said his children, Arjun and Anshula from first wife Mona, too have been his strength through these tough times.

"The way they have accepted Janhvi and Khushi. That has made me feel very relieved. My all four children are my strength," he said.

Veteran classical dancer and nominated Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh was the chief guest.

The event was also attended by former actor-MP Jaya Prada, a frequent co-star of Sridevi's.

Prada, who worked with the actor in over 16 films such as "Tohfa", "Mawaali", "Mundadugu" among others, said Sridevi's passing is a "great loss" to the industry.

Janhvi, who found it difficult to keep herself together through the reminiscences session, broke down in her father's arms while leaving the premises.