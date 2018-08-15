Home Entertainment Hindi

'Genius' director Anil Sharma's tryst with 'Desh Bhakti'

Anil Sharma has constantly been churning out patriotic content that instills us with pride about our very own motherland called India.

Published: 15th August 2018 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 12:59 PM

By UNI

MUMBAI: Director Anil Sharma's tryst with 'desh bhakti' films goes back a long time.

He is known for his patriotic drama films in the action genre.

He has constantly been churning out patriotic content that instills us with pride about our very own motherland called India.

With films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha , The Hero: Love Story of a Spy , Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan, Saathiyo , Veer and others to his credit, the filmmaker is undoubtedly a master story-teller and strikes the right chord with the audience.

<iframe width="100%" height="450" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Yf2CzzkWYms" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>

After helming his last venture "Singh Saab The Great" starring Sunny Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Prakash Raj, Amrita Rao in 2013, the ace director will be seen donning the director's cap for his upcoming ambitious project 'Genius" which marks the debut of his son Utkarsh Sharma.

'Genius', following his trademark, boasts of a brilliant script, action, great locations and patriotism.

Genius is a gripping tale woven with elements of romance, music, patriotism and high octane action where Vasudev must choose between the love for his country or for his girl.

The film is slated to release on August 24, 2018.

