Rani Laxmibai an iconic role: Kangana Ranaut

The makers chose Independence Day to release the first official poster of the film today, as an ode to the freedom fighter.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut on the sets of 'Manikarnika' (Instagram Photo | @team_kangana_ranaut)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kangna Ranaut will be seen playing Rani Laxmibai in "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi" and the actor says it was an honour for her to play the iconic role.

"It's an iconic role. I learnt sword fighting and horse riding. I got fever after two days of galloping on a horse, I can only imagine the muscles of steel and nerves of thunderbolt Laxmibai had.

"I don't feel anywhere close to her greatness, I have tried my best though," Kangana said in a statement.

Described as the story of "courage, strength and determination", the film is directed by Krrish.

Poster of Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

"The film is mounted on a massive scale to justify the extraordinary story of Rani of Jhansi -- her courage, her strength, and her great love for the country.

Who better than Kangana Ranaut to portray her on the big screen, we couldn't have been happier with the way the campaign is coming together," Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said.

Producer Kamal Jain said Laxmibai is the "symbol of heroism in India" and hopes "Manikarnika" will give a fitting tribute to her.

"We believe, with this magnum opus action drama, we will be able to pay fitting tribute to this hero, and inspire the current generation, along with the ones to come.

We embark on the journey of presenting this larger-than-life tale of determination, strength and valour on this Independence Day," he added.

Produced by Zee Studios, in association with Jain, "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi", is slated to release on January 25 next year.

