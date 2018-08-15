Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu urges citizens to contribute towards India's betterment

Talking about her contribution towards the society she said that her recent movie 'Mulk' questions how united Indians are in the truest sense.

Published: 15th August 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

MUMBAI: On India's 72nd Independence Day, Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu urged that the citizens should think about their contribution towards the betterment of the nation.

The 'Naam Shabana' actor while speaking to ANI said, "At least for one single day think about how you can contribute towards the betterment of your country at your level."

'Mulk' movie review: A serious film for serious times

"At my level, as an actor I did a movie (Mulk") which will make you think about how united are we as Indians, and also about the things that we have to work on," she said.

Earlier today, she posted a Preamble of India to mark the Independence day.

She was recently seen in a Bollywood movie 'Mulk' opposite Rishi Kapoor and Prateik Babbar.

