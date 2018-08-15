Home Entertainment Hindi

Top 10 Hindi songs to listen on this Independence Day

As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, here are 10 songs from Bollywood saluting the panache for patriotism.

15th August 2018

Rajesh Vivek, Amin Gazi, Aamir Khan and Amin Hajee in 'Lagaan'.

1. Chak De! India (2007)

This song features Shah Rukh Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Vidya Malvade, Chitrashi Rawat and Shilpa Shukla among others. This year also marks the 11th anniversary of the film's release. The movie, directed by Shimit Amin, is all about an ostracized former hockey player who tries to redeem himself and trains the women's hockey team. 

2. Kandhon Se Milte, Lakshya (2004)

Released in 2004, 'Lakshya' starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead. The film tells the story of an aimless man finding a purpose and becoming an integral part of fierce battle. The 'Kandhon Se Milte Hain' will give you goosebumps every time you see it.


3. Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera, Swades (2004)

This AR Rahman gem would be probably in the minds of a lot of people today. The song which starts with the visual of the protagonist (played by Shah Rukh Khan) looking at the map of the world and focuses on India, we could feel the nostalgia and the calling of homeland that he feels.



4. Sandese Aate Hai, Border (1997)

'Sandese Aate Hai' from JP Dutta's war epic is the quintessential Indepedeance Day song. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, the song, as well as the movie captures the endurance of Army officers.

5. Maa Tujhe Salaam, AR Rahman, 1997

For many this version of the song by AR Rahman and the visuals directed by Bharat Bala will be etched in their memory forever. Written by Mehboob, the song is from the album 'Vande Mataram', released in 1997. It has become the largest selling Indian non-film album to date.

6. Aisa Des Hai Mera, Veer Zara (2004)

The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinda. 'Veer Zara' is about the unflinching love of Veer Pratap Singh, a rescue pilot with the Indian Air Foce and Zaara, a Pakistani girl.


7. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Lata Mangeshkar (1963)

Written by Kavi Pradeep and composed by C Ramchandra, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon was sung by Lata Mangeshkar in 1963 as a tribute to the martyrs of India-China war.


8. Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, 2002

Written by the Urdu poet Bismil Azimabadi and immortalised by the freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil, the poem 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna' features in many films. In 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', the poem is featured on Ajay Devgn.


9. Roobaroo, Rang De Basanti, 2006

'Roobaroo' is featured on Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth and Sharman Joshi. 
The song appears at a time when the gang is sure that their end is near but embraces the idea. A film about integrity and the fight for justice, Rang De Basanti, which brings in references of the freedom struggle to the current context, ranks high despite its many flaws.


10. Chale Chalo, Lagaan, 2001

Sung by Srinivas and A R Rahman, 'Chale Chalo' from Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Lagaan' effectively brings the idea of a complex nation into a small hamlet in colonized India. The song shows the villagers' motivation by the idea of survival, to get exempted from tax. 

 

