'Village Rockstars' director's next film to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

MUMBAI: National Award-winning filmmaker, Rima Das' next Assamese feature, "Bulbul can Sing" is set to have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2018.

Das' film, her third independent feature, will be showcased in the Contemporary World Cinema section.

The writer-director-producer returns to the prestigious film festival after the globally acclaimed "Village Rockstars", which premiered at TIFF last year.

"It's a huge honour to return to TIFF after 'Village Rockstars' and start the journey of my next feature, 'Bulbul Can Sing', which will have its World Premiere in Contemporary World Cinema. It's like homecoming for me," Das said in a statement.

"Bulbul Can Sing" is a visceral coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl, Bulbul, living in a village in Assam, fighting her way through love and loss as she figures out her identity.

"Village Rockstars", which also won National Awards for best location, sound recordist, editing and child artiste (Bhanita Das), also had an Assamese village girl, named Dhunu, at the centre of the story, who aspires to become a rockstar one day.