Home Entertainment Hindi

Have lost part of my childhood: Shah Rukh Khan on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death

The 93-year-old leader, who had faded from public life for more than a decade following health complications, died at the national capital's AIIMS, where he was admitted for the past nine weeks.

Published: 17th August 2018 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has mourned the death of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he has lost a part of his childhood and growing up memories.

The 93-year-old leader, who had faded from public life for more than a decade following health complications, died at the national capital's AIIMS, where he was admitted for the past nine weeks.

An emotional Shah Rukh tweeted: "My father used to take me for every speech that Vajpayee made in Delhi when I was growing up.

"Years on, I had the opportunity to meet him and spend lots of time discussing poetry, films, politics, and our ailing knees. I also had the privilege of enacting one of his poems for the screen."

The "Chennai Express" star said Vajpayee was fondly addressed as 'Baapji' at his home.

"The country lost a father-figure and a great leader. Personally I have lost a part of my childhood and growing up memories of learning, smiling and of course poetry," he added.

The 52-year-old actor said he considered himself the "luckiest to have had Vajpayee's influence" on his life during his "formative years".

"May his soul rest in peace. Will miss your smiling face Baapji," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career