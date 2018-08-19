Actor Pulkit Samrat says public scrutiny is a part of the profession

By IANS

MUMBAI: Pulkit Samrat loves the power of cinema to make people laugh, cry and dance, as well as the public scrutiny that comes with being famous. But there was a time when it became disturbing for him and his family.

"I have wanted to become an actor since my childhood. The fame and scrutiny was one part of it. But my main agenda was that I wanted to entertain people. I am passionate about making people believe that there is a world of which you can become a part for two hours in the theatre over popcorn," Pulkit told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

"I have always loved this experience... The expression on people's faces when they cry with you, they laugh with you and dance along with you; that is what I wanted to do from the start."

The actor, who took the small screen route to get into showbiz, said that, during his growing up years, he used to stand in front of the mirror and give speeches.

"I always thought that I would not wear shades when I become a star. I was like, 'Why do we have to wear glares? People should recognise you when you stop at the signal'. You want heads to turn towards you... and if it doesn't happen, it is a nightmare."

But there was a phase when things turned a bit ugly for Pulkit.

"Public scrutiny is a part of the profession. And I kind of enjoy it. But there was a short spell in between when I found it a little disturbing because it kind of involved my family."

Pulkit -- who made headlines for his separation with Shweta Rohira followed by a rumoured relationship with actress Yami Gautam -- has learnt to deal with the public scrutiny now.

"That was a little disturbing, but I have kind of learnt how to manage things; my family has learnt to balance things. We love every part of it. Why not be transparent when people want to know about you?"

Pulkit made his television debut as Lakshya Virani in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" in 2006. He made a name for himself, though he quit the show soon after.

He went on to do films like "Bittoo Boss", "Fukrey", "Bangistan", "Sanam Re", "Fukrey Returns" and "Veerey Ki Wedding".

Some of his projects worked, and some didn't. But Pulkit says each experience taught him something.

"When I look back, the innings have been really smooth so far. There have been ups and downs. The ups teach you something and when you fail in trying to do something... that also teaches you something.

"I have been accumulating the teachings that I have been getting from all the ups and downs. And all those teachings have made me a much more confident and experienced person."

Pulkit will soon be seen in "Haathi Mere Saathi", an animal drama also featuring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Zoya Hussein and Kalki Koechlin.

Helmed by Prabhu Solomon, the trilingual is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil with a different cast for each language. The movie highlights the man-animal relationship and is a story inspired by true events.

On the film, he said: "I can't talk about my role. The film is about all the things happening with the elephant corridor being encroached upon by corporates in the name of developing cities, which we are witnessing all across the country... We are addressing the big problem with lot of action and drama."

Pulkit says two schedules for the film are left, and he is prepping for them.

"It requires insane stunts and action sequences, like jumping from heights and from a real waterfall, so I am preparing for the film."