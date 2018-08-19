Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt is 'All Heart' for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Alia Bhatt dazzles in a dark blue lace dress and can be seen posing with Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas made their relationship official with a private Roka ceremony, B-town has been showering love on the new couple.

Amid the downpour of wishes, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt congratulated the duo, writing, "ALL HEART ?? Congratulations you guys."

 

ALL HEART Congratulations you guys

A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) on

In the picture clicked at Priyanka-Nick's intimate engagement bash, the 'Raazi' star dazzles in a dark blue lace dress and can be seen posing with the pair along with Parineeti Chopra and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Parineeti also shared a snap from the party, with her sister and would-be brother-in-law, wearing a short black dress. While Priyanka opted for a simple, beige, midi-length, bodycon dress, Nick wore a checked grey collared t-shirt and trousers of the same color.

"Brother-in-law and sis, @priyankachopra @nickjonas" wrote the 'Ishaqzaade' actress.

The Chopra's hosted the Roka ceremony at their residence on Saturday.

At the function, Priyanka looked graceful in a embroidered yellow suit by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, while Nick turned desi, donning a white kurta-pajama. The ceremony was attended only by their close relatives.

The couple reportedly got engaged during Priyanka's birthday celebrations in London on July 18.

