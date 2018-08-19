Home Entertainment Hindi

I like to do something different from my previous characters: Jennifer Winget

'Bepannaah' actress Jennifer Winget likea to challenge herself with each of her project.

Published: 19th August 2018 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jennifer Winget

Actor Jennifer Winget (Photo | Jennifer Winget Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Bepannaah" actress Jennifer Winget like a to challenge herself with each of her project.

"I like to do something that challenges me. I like to do something different from my previous characters," Jennifer told IANS.

"I have been fortunate enough to be offered characters and projects that challenge me and that are different from my characters that I have played. I am just very lucky to be given that opportunities time and again," added the actress, who got associated with Skechers Hi-Lites.

She is appreciated for her fashion sense. Asked about coming out with a her fashion line, she said: "Never say never."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jennifer Winget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony