Make a difference to Kerala, appeals singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan has urged people to extend support to the Kerala flood victims.

Like a host of other celebrities, Shankar shared the helpline numbers and bank account number of Kerala Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, appealing to the people to do their bit.

Donate to the Kerala Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund by UPI, pay to keralacmdrf@sbi.



Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund

Bank : State Bank of India (SBI)

Account Number : 67319948232

IFSC : SBIN0070028

Branch : City Branch, Trivandrum#Donate4Kerala #IndiaForKerela pic.twitter.com/4mWaq2VCM1 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 18, 2018

The "Breathless" singer on Monday took to his Twitter account and shared a video in which he can be seen telling about the problems people of Kerala are going through and asking the citizens of the country to donate and lend support for the victims.

He said: "As all of us know that Kerala is going through a very difficult time, people have lost their near and dear ones, people have lost their belongings and houses. So, as a citizen of this country we have to help them . I appeal to you please donate. Be it a a little amount, but please donate. I am sure you all can make a difference."

