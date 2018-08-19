Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party: Parineeti, Alia Bhatt and the Ambanis grace function

By Online Desk

Bollywood's who's who has started arriving for the post-engagement party celebrating Priyanka Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas today. The dress code appears to be casual for the late night party at the actress' Juhu residence, looking at the outfits on Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, actress Alia Bhatt, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vishal Bhardwaj and DJ Khushi.

Madhu Chopra, the bride-to-be's mother, was dressed in a grey-silver saree. Mukesh and Nita Ambani also came to the party with daughter Isha.

Other celebrities including Arpita Khan Sharma, Mushtaq Sheikh and Anusha Dandekar, who attended Priyanka and Nick's roka, have been spotted arriving at the engagement venue.

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence here, ending months of speculation about their relationship.

The former beauty queen was dressed in a subtle yellow designer ensemble, and Nick wore a pristine white kurta churidar as he performed the 'puja'.

HERE ARE PICTURES

Parineeti Chopra

Priyanka's sister Parineeti Chopra in a short, full-sleeved black dress with multicoloured tassels.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt in a black dress, embellished with stars, moons. (Photo | Twitter)

Arpita Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh

Arpita Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh at the party (Photo | Twitter)

The Ambanis

The Ambanis at the party. (Photo | Twitter)

