Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party: Parineeti, Alia Bhatt and the Ambanis grace function
Bollywood's who's who has started arriving for the post-engagement party celebrating Priyanka Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas today.
Published: 19th August 2018 12:49 AM | Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:03 AM | A+A A-
Bollywood's who's who has started arriving for the post-engagement party celebrating Priyanka Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas today. The dress code appears to be casual for the late night party at the actress' Juhu residence, looking at the outfits on Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, actress Alia Bhatt, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vishal Bhardwaj and DJ Khushi.
Madhu Chopra, the bride-to-be's mother, was dressed in a grey-silver saree. Mukesh and Nita Ambani also came to the party with daughter Isha.
Other celebrities including Arpita Khan Sharma, Mushtaq Sheikh and Anusha Dandekar, who attended Priyanka and Nick's roka, have been spotted arriving at the engagement venue.
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence here, ending months of speculation about their relationship.
The former beauty queen was dressed in a subtle yellow designer ensemble, and Nick wore a pristine white kurta churidar as he performed the 'puja'.
HERE ARE PICTURES
Parineeti Chopra
Alia Bhatt
Arpita Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh
The Ambanis
(With inputs from agencies)