Rohit Shetty is an asset to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Shamita Shetty

Along with Shamita, other participating celebrities in the show's new season include Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni and Avika Gor.

Published: 19th August 2018 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Shamita Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Shamita Shetty (Photo | Shamita Shetty Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shamita Shetty, who is participating in season nine of reality television show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi", has praised filmmaker Rohit Shetty -- who is hosting it -- for his constant support to the contestants.

The "Mohabbatein" actress on Friday took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt post for Rohit.

She wrote: "Finally it's a wrap. What a journey it's been, don't think I could have done any of these stunts without your constant encouragement, experience and advice. Rohit Shetty, thank you for just being you. You are truly an asset to this show. Mentor."

Along with Shamita, other participating celebrities in the show's new season include Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni and Avika Gor. It has been shot in Argentina.

