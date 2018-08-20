III Smoking Barrels: Here's the trailer of India's first multilingual film

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The trailer of India's first multilingual film, 'III Smoking Barrels' is out and it highlights some of the biggest issues that the north-eastern states face.

The film, which comprises six languages including Hindi and English, has been shot across north-east as well as three international borders. Focusing mainly on human relationships, the film seamlessly blends the different languages to enhance the storytelling in a very entertaining way, thus offering a vividly emotional experience like never before.

Bearing resemblance to the successful Hollywood film 'Babel' in its use of language, 'III Smoking Barrels' is a thrill ride consisting of riveting scenes involving elephants and an immersive jungle experience.

It weaves together three of the biggest challenges that the people of northeast face, namely, children caught in conflicts, drug addiction and abuse which is a big threat to Indian youth and animal poaching and the necessity of wildlife conservation with each of them exploring a different stage of human life.

Talking about the trailer, director Sanjib Dey said, "It's a big moment for our entire cast and crew as we finally launch the trailer of our film. This film has been really very close to our heart for more reasons than one. It was filmed over a period of two years set in various politically sensitive locations in Northeast India."

"The film speaks about the whole of the Northeast representing the special region which is a warehouse of eight provinces, more than 200 dialects, huge ethnic diversities, rich natural resources and yet encompassed with many conflicts and hard-hitting issues," he added.

'III Smoking Barrels' has travelled to top International Film Festivals winning audience accolades and multiple awards along the way. These include the Silver Palm Award for Best Narrative Feature at the 12th Mexico International Film Festival 2018 and Best Film (other languages) at the Prag Cine Awards 2018 among several others.

Starring Indraneil Sengupta, Subrat Dutta, Shiny Gogoi, Siddharth Boro, Mandakini Goswami and Amrita Chattopadhyay among others, the flick is produced by Amit Malpani.

The film will hit the silver screens on September 21.